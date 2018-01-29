3 charged after traffic stop turns up several pounds of pot, weapons and cash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Three men are under arrest in Prince George County after a traffic stop uncovered drugs, weapons and money in their vehicle early Monday morning.

Police pulled over a Nissan sedan on County Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Monday for a traffic violation. Police eventually found 3.4 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and more than $6,000 in cash.

Police arrested all three male passengers in the vehicle, which was hired via the Lyft app. The female Lyft driver was not charged.

Denard Farrish Jr., Wilson Doswell IV and Isaiah Gordon were all taken to Riverside Regional Jail. They face drugs and gun charges.

