CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County Monday night.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Genito Road at Hunters Landing and involved two vehicles and a moped.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

