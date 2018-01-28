Viral petition aims to include pet food in food stamps

(WKRG) – A new petition for pet food is trending across social media.

The online petition from Care2 was created in hopes of allowing those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, to be able to purchase pet food.

Currently, food stamps are only used to buy food for individuals or families.

The Care2 petition is hoping to help families provide everyone in the household, including their pets.

The petition states:

Some argue that people should not keep pets if they cannot afford them, but the fact is that an individual or family’s financial status can change at any time. Should someone be forced to give up a pet they’ve had for years just because they hit a financial rough patch? Or should they be able to utilize federal aid to continue feeding their pet? Pets are also important for emotional support. Being poor is hard enough without being expected to give up your companion. For most people, pets are considered family, not property.

Though more than 85,000 people have signed the petition, the goal is to reach 90,000.

Wendy from Massachusetts signed the petition and stated, “People’s pets are family! They help to keep their owners physically and mentally healthy.” She continued, “Their food should be considered as vital and as important as their owners. Please include pet food, for all pets, in the snap benefits.”

To read the whole petition or sign, visit the website by clicking here.