State police: 5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) — State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a car wash in southwestern Pennsylvania.

WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft.

The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person’s condition were not immediately released.

We're on the scene of a mass shooting in the small town of Melcroft, Fayette County. State Police confirm multiple people have been shot to death at a car wash. And the suspect may be one of them. A live report in minutes on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/JxrVhh3xVp — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) January 28, 2018

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.