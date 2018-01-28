State police: 5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

MELCROFT, Pa. (AP) — State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a car wash in southwestern Pennsylvania.
WPXI-TV reports the shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Melcroft.
The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person’s condition were not immediately released.
Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.