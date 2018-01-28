Shots fired at a party in Richmond, suspect is on the run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the man they say opened fire at a party in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of Texas Ave. around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a large, loud party. When officers arrived, they say someone at the party fired two shots and then ran. Police tell 8News it is not clear if the suspect was trying to fire at the officers. Authorities say no one was hurt.

Police are searching for the suspect, described as a black male wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants.

