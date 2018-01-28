Richmond family remembers life of man gunned down in city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A week ago 25-year-old Aaron Cosby was gunned down in Richmond’s Southside. Saturday, family and friends paid tribute to the young man and demanded an end the area’s violence.

“Aaron always told the truth,” said Aaron’s mother Mary Cosby.

Grieving mother Mary Cosby remembers her son Aaron as someone who loved his family.

Days before Aaron’s death, Cosby spoke with her son about the future.

“Ma I have changed,” said Cosby. “I’m a man. I’m about to be a dad. Mamma I’m having a baby.”

Cosby said Aaron talked constantly about becoming a father with his girlfriend Devona Henderson.

“I just know he was a good person and no he didn’t deserve this, said Aaron’s girlfriend Devona Henderson.

Cosby’s family told 8News he was shot at an apartment complex on January 20, but died from his injuries the following day.

“We have to stop all this killing,” said Cosby family friend Gwendolyn Tyre. “We gonna live as brothers and sisters. We gonna die as fools.”

Dozens of family and friends gathered Saturday at Jefferson Park to pay tribute to Aaron and call for an end to area violence.

“So everybody needs to get it together,” said Tyre. “Get it together cause our kids are our future. And what they’re seeing isn’t what it’s supposed to be.”

This vigil comes just days after the Richmond Police Department released statistics regarding the increase in homicides last year and ways to prevent them from happening.

“And stop all this killing,” said Tyre. “Walk away. Throw your hands up and say Lord take the wheel.”

As the investigation into who shot and kill Aaron Cosby continues for Richmond Police, Aaron’s mother Mary challenges the community to carry her son’s legacy with them.

“I want everybody to smile..be rejoice, she said. No revenge But guess what? Aaron is still here.”

The Cosby family is still planning funeral arrangements.