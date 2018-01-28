Carrie Fisher wins first Grammy award posthumously

FILE - In this Thursday, April 7, 2011 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Carrie Fisher won her first Grammy on Sunday.

The late actress, best known for her portrayal as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, beat out names like Bruce Springsteen and  Bernie Sanders to win Carrie Fisher posthumously wins first Grammy award for her audiobook recording of her 2016 memoir, “The Princess Diarist.”
The book chronicled her experiences making the original “Star Wars.”
FILE – In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special “The Star Wars Holiday” in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
Fisher was nominated once before in 2009 for her book “Wishful Thinking.”
Fisher died at age 60 in 2016, four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angles.
Information taken from CNN.
