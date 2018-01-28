Carrie Fisher wins first Grammy award posthumously

Carrie Fisher won her first Grammy on Sunday.

The late actress, best known for her portrayal as Princess Leia in the Star Wars series, beat out names like Bruce Springsteen and Bernie Sanders to win Carrie Fisher posthumously wins first Grammy award for her audiobook recording of her 2016 memoir, “The Princess Diarist.”

The book chronicled her experiences making the original “Star Wars.”

Fisher was nominated once before in 2009 for her book “Wishful Thinking.”

Fisher died at age 60 in 2016, four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angles.

Information taken from CNN.

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.