2 arrested, charged in Chesterfield man’s fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police have charged two men in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Swansboro West neighborhood.

Barry M. Dixon, 28, of the 3700 block of Peyton Avenue in Richmond and Christopher E. Lassenberry, 29, of the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive, Chesterfield were arrested Saturday, according to police.

Police did not release any information on the charges.

Officers found 24-year-old Thomas E. Bradley in the 200 block of Larne Avenue about 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 18. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (804) 646-6570 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

