$1 benefit sale raises money for Petersburg fire victims

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Locals are hoping a $1 donation makes all the difference for Petersburg fire victims.

On Saturday, items were sold at a $1 value to help people impacted by the massive warehouse and apartment fire on High Street.

In early-January, the blaze destroyed townhomes and left several residents with nothing.

Sale organizer Mari Hardenbergh said the idea for the sale came after a flood of donations.

“It got to the point where we had to stop taking them because we couldn’t fit anymore basically in the building,” Hardenbergh said. “And we decided, there’s no way we can give all this stuff to the victims, let’s try and raise some money for them.”

Clothes, kitchen appliances, and tableware were just a few of the items sold.

The sale continues Sunday at 24 Old Street Road from noon to 3 p.m., with all proceeds going to the fire victims.

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.