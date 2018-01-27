Shooting investigation underway in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A shooting investigation is underway in the area of the 1500 block of Cloverdale Road in Woodbridge, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m., police said. Two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The incident does not appear to be random.

The suspect fled the scene. Police say there is no public threat, however.

The investigation is ongoing.

