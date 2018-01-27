Police search for missing King William County boy

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in King William County are searching for a missing boy. Eleven-year-old Antwan Lacour was last seen at his home Friday evening around 5 p.m.

Officers believe he is walking to West Point, Virginia, along Route 30. The Sheriff’s Office says he’s wearing gray sweatpants and a matching zip-up jacket.

If you’ve seen him, please notify the King William Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0492.

