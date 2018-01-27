BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in south Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Richmond.

Officers said around 4:17 p.m., they observed a group of people on Lambeth Road near Harrow and Rossmore Roads in the St. John’s Wood apartment complex. Police said the group included a known wanted person. When officers approached, the group ran away. Shortly after that, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the group.

Police said one suspect was shot and has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. No officer was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

