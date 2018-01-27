Lawsuit: Rapper Nelly sexually assaulted 2 women in UK

FILe - In this April 18, 2015 file photo, rapper Nelly preforms on stage during a Corner Block Party concert at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies. Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday, Oct. 17, 2017 in his tour bus at a Walmart. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman who alleges the rapper Nelly raped her on his tour bus after a performance in Seattle says he sexually assaulted two other women in England.

Attorney Scott Rosenblum said Saturday in an email that the allegations are “completely fabricated” and the lawsuit is a “money grab.”

The amended complaint filed Jan. 22 in a Seattle court does not list the women by name.

It alleges that on separate occasions in June 2016 and December 2017, Nelly invited the women to private after-parties and assaulted them.

Nelly was arrested on his tour bus in a suburban Seattle Wal-Mart parking lot in October 2017.

Prosecutors said later that month they weren’t charging him because the woman wasn’t cooperating with the case.

She sued Nelly in December seeking unspecified damages.

