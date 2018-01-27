2 seriously injured after sedan rear-ends tractor in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two people were seriously injured after a sedan rear-ended a farm tractor Saturday afternoon in Amelia, according to police.

Troopers responded to eastbound Route 360, east of Jackson Lane, in Amelia County about 2:15 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Buick sedan, Lucy Gordon, 80, of Amelia, was traveling east on Route 360. Her vehicle hit the left rear of the farm tractor, causing the tractor to veer off the road and strike a tree.

The operator of the farm tractor was taken to transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Gordon, who was charged with following too closely, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

