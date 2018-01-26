Woolridge Elementary students connect with kindness

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Woolridge Elementary School is celebrating a successful week participating in ‘The Great Kindness Challenge.’

Staff members allowed kids to support one another in any way they chose throughout the week.

“We have encouraged our students to go beyond their typical kind ways to show they care through words, actions, and activities,” explains Katie Matheny, the school’s principal. “Woolridge is a very caring and giving community. We value the importance of cooperative learning and play with peers across different classrooms and grade levels.”

8News spoke with the mother of a second grade student who volunteered this week with an autism program at the school.

“I love knowing my daughter Emma and some of her classmates are generously volunteering their recess time to be with children with special needs, who enjoy spending time with their neurotypical peers,” says Molly Korte. “My daughter’s teacher, Mrs. Krohn, is incredible at fostering a loving and inclusive environment for all her students. Her leadership in the classroom trickles down and affects the hearts of her students.”

The goal was to connect students so they could build positive relationships in and out of the classroom.

