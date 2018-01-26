Troy Taylor named new L.C. Bird varsity football head coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — L.C. Bird high school athletic director David Bedwell has announced former Virginia Union assistant coach and Meadowbrook high school head coach Troy Taylor will be the next head coach of Skyhawks varsity football. Taylor replaces Tony Nicely who served as interim head coach last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Troy Taylor back to Bird High School,” Bedwell says in the school’s press release.

Taylor, a 1996 graduate of L.C. Bird high school, once served as an assistant coach for the football program in 2000.

He was formally introduced to the Skyhawks players and coaches Friday morning.

