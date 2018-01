NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have deemed the alleged threat towards New Kent High School as not credible.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that their office conducted several interviews and concluded that the threat was not a credible threat.

Deputies will still be at the schools on Friday to ensure students, faculty and parents remain safe.

