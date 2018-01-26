Sam’s Club in Eastern Henrico County closing Friday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sam’s Club on Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County will close its doors for good on Friday, Jan. 26.

This is just one of the 63 clubs closing around the country. Twelve of the clubs will be converted into eCommerce fulfillment centers.

After the closures, the company said they will have 597 remaining clubs. The business said that performance was a factor in deciding which stores to close.

“Transforming our business means managing our real estate portfolio and Walmart needs a strong fleet of Sam’s Clubs that are fit for the future,” Sam’s Club CEO John Furner said. “We know this is difficult news for our associates and their communities, and we are working to place as many of them as possible at nearby locations. Our focus today has been on those associates and their communities, and communicating with them.”

Furner explained in the statement that Walmart will provide support for employees who are losing jobs.

“Walmart will provide support and resources to those associates who are affected, including the bonus announced today and 60 days of pay, as well as severance to those eligible,” Furner said.

Walmart also announced on Jan. 11 that they’re boosting their starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour as well as giving some employees a one-time $1,000 cash bonus and expanding their maternity and parental leave benefits.

