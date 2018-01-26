Richmond Roughriders sign former NFL pro Greg Hardy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Roughriders have signed former Dallas Cowboy and Carolina Panther Greg Hardy to a 1-year contract. The team confirmed the signing with 8News Friday morning.

Hardy, a six year veteran, is back playing football after a rocky exit from the NFL. In 2014, while playing for the Carolina Panthers, he was found guilty of domestic violence charges that were later dropped then expunged. Hardy wasn’t re-signed by the Panthers, going on to join the Cowboys in 2015. He was then suspended for the first four games of the season due to violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy. The team did not re-sign him following his lone season with the Cowboys in 2016.

Hardy has spent the last year fighting in MMA, accumulating a 2-0 amateur record with two first round TKOs. In his NFL career at defensive end, he recorded 40 sacks and forced four fumbles.

