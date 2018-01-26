Richmond Raceway Adds Enhancements

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With construction for Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined) underway, the evolution of Richmond Raceway (Richmond) continues as the track announces additional fan-based capital improvements in Turns 3 and 4. Richmond will further enhance the fan experience with a premium RV park in Turn 3 and party deck in Turn 4. The new improvements will launch over Richmond’s Toyota spring race weekend on April 20-21, 2018.

The new party deck in Turn 4 will provide a tiered viewing experience with a drink rail. The party deck will compare to similar fan areas in Major League Baseball stadiums. The premium RV park in Turn 3 will have water and power hook-ups in a private, fenced-in area overlooking the track. The Old Dominion and Colonial Grandstands, as well as additional views from the Frontstretch, will be removed as part of the continuing redevelopment of the track.

Attached is a rendering of the Turn 3 & 4 improvements.

“Richmond Raceway Reimagined was the start of the redevelopment of the fan experience at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The fan-based capital improvements in Turns 3 and 4 will provide fans with improved experiences in time for our Toyota spring race weekend. Richmond has been a racing destination for 70 years, and this is another step in preparing the track for race fans over the next 70 years.”

The fan-based capital improvements with the new party deck and premium RV park continues the evolution of Richmond’s iconic racing experience at the historic track. The grandstand capacity for Richmond will remain in excess of 50,000, which is comparable to other major league sporting facility in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia region. The capacity includes the availability to bi-annually host the most fans in the modernized infield in track history as part of Reimagined, the $30 million privately funded infield redevelopment project.

Reimagined is part of the multi-phase masterplan with the modernized infield being the first step in offering new, interactive fan experiences. Reimagined is one of the foundations for the future of motorsports facilities. Richmond continues to be an economic and tourism catalyst hosting two of the largest single-day sporting events in the Commonwealth of Virginia annually.

To learn more about Reimagined, visit richmondracewayreimagined.com. The website includes images, video, and up-to-date information on the project.

Stay connected to richmondraceway.com and our social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube for more information on the 2018 events schedule.

Richmond Raceway 2018 NASCAR Season

The Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway returns “under the lights” in 2018, and a week earlier in the NASCAR schedule on April 20-21, 2018. The action starts with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Friday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in all seating areas for NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend continues with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA, followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race starting at dusk and ending “under the lights” at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Richmond’s Fall Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will make history with the grand opening of the Richmond Raceway Reimagined modernized infield along with hosting its first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff race weekend on September 21-22, 2018. The action begins on Friday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. with the first race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs. On Saturday, September 22, Richmond hosts the only Monster Energy Series playoff race “under the lights” with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m.

Regular season tickets for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend and Fall Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, are available for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

Fans interested in attending both NASCAR weekends at Richmond can upgrade to become a RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holder. 2018 membership benefits include invitations to members-only monthly events, a season parking pass, membership card, and the best ticket values for racing at Richmond Raceway. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/richmondnation.

For a complete listing of events at the Richmond Raceway Complex, go to richmondracewaycomplex.com. Stay connected to Richmond Raceway on Facebook, Instagram,Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube, and by downloading the Richmond Raceway mobile app for Apple or Android.

About Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, on a ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex’s 1,000 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events annually including concerts with top national recording artists at The Classic Amphitheater. To learn more, visit richmondraceway.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.