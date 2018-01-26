Prosecutor: Deputies not charged for man’s shooting death

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) – Two deputies will not be charged for the shooting death of a domestic violence suspect last year in Virginia.

WCAV-TV reported Friday that state police concluded an investigation into the July 2017 incident resulting in the death of 43-year-old Eric Wesley Clark. Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther says in his report that Clark’s death was justifiable homicide and therefore considered lawful. Walther says Deputy Kerry Grigsby and Sgt. Richard McKinley won’t be charged.

County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said dashcam video footage from the deputies’ cars showed Clark pointed a shotgun at deputies before they fatally shot him after a chase.

Deputies sought Clark after a reported domestic assault and spotted a car matching his.

Walther acknowledges the deputies used deadly force but it’s not clear whose bullet killed Clark.

