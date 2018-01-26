Positively Richmond: Children’s library opens in Creighton Court

Children and families living in Creighton Court can now take advantage of a new library that aims to inspire and motivate youth.

The Fountain for Youth Foundation sponsored the opening of the children’s library Friday evening, located inside the Creighton Court Recreation Center.

Guests attended to support the foundation’s owner, Hassan Fountain. He grew up with a school teacher as a father and said that’s who inspired him to read as a child.

“Read these books because it’s all about taking your mind somewhere,” Hassan said.

Six guest speakers spoke before more than 60 in attendance at the Richmond-area recreation center, to celebrate the library’s grand opening.

One of the guest speakers included sheriff Antoinette Irving, who grew up in Creighton Court.

She and the other guest speakers talked about the benefits of reading every day and how it empowers children to educate themselves, improve their vocabulary and prepare for the future.

Fountain says while today’s generation continues to grow up with technology, it’s important to know about the magic of a book and where it can take one’s imagination.

