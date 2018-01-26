Police: Missing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa’s body found in Northern Va. park

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA/WRIC) — Police in Northern Virginia say that they have found the remains of a 16-year-old Virginia girl who went missing two weeks ago.

Fairfax Police said they found the remains of Jholie Moussa Friday in a county park, about one mile from her home.

Moussa was last seen leaving her home around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 12.

She was reported missing by her family the next day at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Moussa’s family have already been notified.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

