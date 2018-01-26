Police: Man flees Family Dollar with stolen cigarettes after assaulting clerk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted an employee during a robbery earlier this month.

The incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, January 8 at the Family Dollar located in the 1200 block of North 25th Street. Police say the suspect attempted to leave the store with a bag of cigarettes he had not purchased. When he was confronted by an employee, the suspect assaulted the employee, according to police, and fled the store with the cigarettes.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call First Precinct Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-0576 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com.

