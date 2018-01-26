Police identify woman found dead in Tappahannock home

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Tappahannock have released the identity of the woman found dead inside a home in the Essex Trailer Park on Thursday.

Police are calling the death “suspicious.”

Tiffini E. Jones, 31, of Tappahannock, was found dead by officers at the home at 65 Davis Street.

Police said a man was present at the time of the call and was interviewed and released later that evening.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

