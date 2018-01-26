Pizza delivery driver stable after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A pizza delivery driver was seriously injured after being shot Thursday morning in Newport News. The driver is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police say officers were called to a shooting on Madison Avenue, just off Jefferson Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Ryan Staton was the driver’s last customer before the driver was shot. He says he paid for two pizzas, the driver left, but then came back to his front door almost immediately.

“He was conscious at the time. He was telling me what happened, he told me he had been robbed. And somebody had placed a gun to him and shot him.”

The Domino’s driver collapsed in the entrance to Staton’s home.

“I was on the line with 911,” Staton says. “They told me to apply pressure, so I immediately went upstairs, grabbed a towel and applied pressure to his two wounds.”

Medics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Friday that the man’s condition had improved.

He was able to provide a description of his attacker. Newport News police say it was a black man with a dark do-rag, wearing a black jacket and a tattoo on the right side of his face.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

___

