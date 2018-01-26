Petersburg residents told to limit water use due to water line breaks

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg issued a mandatory notice to residents Friday to limit water use due to multiple water line breaks.

Public Utilities Crews are expected to work through the evening to repair the damage, but in the meantime, the city asks that residents use less water.

The notice asks that residents restrict use to “those purposes that maintain the public health, safety and welfare of human and animal life.”

The city asks that residents not water lawns or landscapes, wash cars or fill swimming pools.

The mandatory restriction is expected to last at least 24 hours, or until crews repair the water lines.

