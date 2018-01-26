New Hampshire considering legislation to lower legal drinking age

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WWLP) – New Hampshire may reduce the drinking age. The state is considering legislation to lower the legal drinking age from 21 to 20.

In 1984, the National Minimum Drinking Age Act required states to set a minimum drinking age of 21 in order for states to receive highway funding.

New Hampshire Representative Dan Hynes said this bill would not impact the state’s highway funding.

Local residents under 21 told 8News affiliate WWLP lowering the drinking age in New Hampshire would attract young people from outside the state.

“I’m turning 20 next year, so absolutely I would do that,” Jordan Graham of West Springfield told WWLP. “Just because I don’t have to wait till next year to do the exact same thing, absolutely.”

The age to buy alcohol and carry it in public in New Hampshire would remain 21, but the legal age to drink would be 20 under the bill.

