Late for work? You have plenty of company in Virginia, study says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new study finds Virginia workers are among the least punctual in the United States.

The research conducted by Mattress Clarity determined the average worker in the Commonwealth is 7.2 minutes late to work each week, placing Virginia within the top 15 states.

Each employee costs the local economy $102.66 a year through being late. That adds up to a price tag of $404,406,058.88 for workplaces in the state.

As far as the reason why they are late, 49% of people surveyed say the traffic was bad. Another 14% say their alarm did not go off, while 14% lie and say they had a doctor’s appointment. Feeling sick is an excuse used by 12%. Ten percent blame their children or family for holding them up, and two percent blame their lateness on public transportation being cancelled.

Wyoming is number one in the country for being late, with workers being 12.8 minutes late. Workers in Arkansas are the least tardy at 3.6 minutes.

