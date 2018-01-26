Hotel stays extended for Creighton Court residents awaiting heat repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Creighton Court residents who were relocated to hotels after living without heat for more than a month have been granted extended stays.

Earlier this month, Shamin Hotels began providing rooms to many of the public housing tenants free of charge. The Richmond-area hotel chain announced that residents can lodge at its Richmond Airport Hotel through March 2.

Crews will begin installing baseboard heating in the public housing units next week. Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority officials tell 8News heating repairs should be completed by February 28.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com