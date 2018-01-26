Henrico schools hiring teachers, other positions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is holding a hiring event for the upcoming school year.

The school division is looking to hire teachers in all subjects, school counselors, librarians, psychologists, social workers and nurses.

The job fair is going on February 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Glen Allen High School on Staples Mill Road.

Representatives from the school division will also be interviewing candidate for bud driver positions.

