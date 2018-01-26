Henrico Doctors’ Hospital receives clinical excellence award

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Virginia is celebrating top honors at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. It received the Healthgrades ‘2018 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence.’

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital has been recognized as one of the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for its clinical performance between 2014 and 2016.

During that time frame, Healthgrades determined it and other hospitals receiving the distinction had, on average, a 26.3 percent lower risk of patient deaths from 19 procedures and conditions than if they were treated elsewhere.

“This award is very humbling and reflects the tremendous efforts of our outstanding team of staff, nurses and physicians and the relentless commitment they have towards achieving the best possible outcomes for our patients,” says Will Wagnon, Chief Executive Officer at Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals.

Healthgrades presented the ‘2018 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence’ to 250 healthcare facilities across the country.

