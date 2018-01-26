GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a long battle with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Goochland Drive-In Theater’s logo will finally appear on the highway.

The theater, which is just off the Hadensville exit on Interstate 64, is now eligible to participate in the Interstate Sign Program.

Owner John Heidel says they’ve been trying for years to purchase space on one of the blue attractions signs that inform drivers what lies off an upcoming exit.

But the law had stated drive-in theaters do not qualify to be on the signs because they’re not considered “attractions.”

The theater thought they were all out of options until Goochland County Supervisor Susan Lascolette informed newly-elected Delegate John McGuire of the situation.

McGuire then arranged a meeting with VDOT administrators, who eventually agreed to provide the theater with eligibility to participate.

“We could not be more grateful for his assistance, and the huge reaction on social media has been all positive,” Heidel said.

The sign will be ready by sometime this spring, according to the theater’s Facebook page.

The 8-year-old drive-in has become a major destination for families across the region looking to take a trip back in time and enjoy a night under the stars.

The drive-in’s season is set to kick off in March.

