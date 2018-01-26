ESPN’s Karl Ravech Headlined Flying Squirrels “Hot Stove”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels hosted their annual, “Hot Stove” banquet inside the Siegel Cetner. ESPN’s Karl Ravech was the featured guest on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Siegel Center. Ravech is the primary host of the popular studio show Baseball Tonight and has been a mainstay at ESPN since 1993. Ravech was be joined at the Hot Stove Banquet by new Flying Squirrels manager Willie Harris, San Francisco Giants top prospect Chris Shaw and Texas Rangers third-base coach Tony Beasley.

