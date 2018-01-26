Dozens of teacher openings in school districts across the region halfway through school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s an issue at school districts across the state. Classrooms filled with short and long-term subs. It’s all part of a growing problem in Virginia involving teacher shortages.

“We found out when school started that they did not have an Algebra 2 teacher,” said parent Kelley Marlin.

Marlin says her son started high school this year with a sub in algebra. The sub used to teach the class so she didn’t feel concerned, but weeks later, as things were going well, that sub was replaced with a permanent teacher. Marlin says she’s concerned the inconsistency will impact her son’s education.

“I feel like they do need consistency from day one,” said Marlin. “He’s not going to ask for help unless he really needs it, so it’s going to take time for him to build trust and build a relationship with a new teacher.”

We checked the numbers at some of the local school districts in the region.

Halfway through the school year Hanover County currently has three openings. Petersburg currently has 15 and Chesterfield County also has 15. Henrico County has 23, and Richmond currently has 33 teacher vacancies.

“Students are smart, they know when the person that’s standing in front of them in the classroom is not a full-time teacher,” said Sonia Smith with the Chesterfield Education Association.

Smith says a big part of the problem in Virginia is teacher pay.

“We are approximately $7,900 below the national average for teacher pay,” said Smith.

She says in some parts of the state it’s even $10 – 20,000 below the national average and until that changes shortages will continue to be a problem.

“Virginia is having a real issue with not attracting and retaining the best and brightest,” said Smith.

Marlin agreed.

“We’ve got to make teachers feel more valued and pay them what they deserve in order to attract more teachers to the field,” said Marlin.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.