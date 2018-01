HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A two car crash in Henrico early Friday morning sent two people, including a police officer, two the hospital.

It happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Broad St. and E. Parham Rd.

The crash involved one car and one marked Henrico police vehicle. Both the driver of the car and the officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Henrico Police tell 8News charges are pending an investigation, which is ongoing.