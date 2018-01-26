Court records in abuse case offer details of boy’s death

Related Coverage Virginia mother charged with murder after 5-year-old dies from beating

ZUNI, Va. (AP) – Court records offer new details in the death of a 5-year-old boy in Virginia who was allegedly abused by his mother and her boyfriend.

Both Jaye Hadley and Justin Cox face charges of second-degree murder in the death of Alexander Levi Robertson this month in Zuni.

The Daily Press reported Thursday that Hadley allegedly told investigators she pushed her son onto a cement floor.

The criminal complaint said she told police the child hit his head and “staggered across the room” before hitting another wall. Court records said he fell again with his head putting a hole in sheet rock.

But the criminal case against Cox quotes an unnamed witness who claims Cox threw the child to the floor.

It’s unclear if either Hadley or Cox has a lawyer.

