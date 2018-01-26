Adopt a Furry Friend: Birdie

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Birdie.

The 9-year-old beagle was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from a Georgia rescue.

Anne Goddard with the Richmond SPCA says Birdie is the friendly face that greets everyone at their front desk. She loves to howl a few times in the morning to let everyone know what a splendid day it will be.

Birdie is so well-mannered that she often makes appearances at the Richmond SPCA birthday parties.

Goddard also says Birdie enjoys all company, including dogs and cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Birdie, call their adoption line at 804-521-1307 or visit the shelter at 2519 Hermitage Road.

Saturday is the last day of their “Warm Home for the Winter” adoption special. The shelter is offering 25 percent off all adult pet adoption fees.

