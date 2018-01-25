VSU issues apology after brawl erupts following men’s basketball game

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University is apologizing to Elizabeth City State University after a brawl erupted following a men’s basketball game on Wednesday.

VSU Athletics Director Peggy Davis sent a letter of apology to ECSU on Friday, which seems to indicate that VSU students and fans initiated the incident.

VSU spokesperson Pamela Turner said that physical altercations started as the Elizabeth City State University’s men’s basketball team left the basketball court and headed to their locker room.

ECSU released an official statement Monday that reads:

“We have heard from the VSU leadership and they have apologized for the unsportsman-like conduct of their fans. The matter is currently under investigation by VSU officials, including their campus police. We have been informed that criminal charges will be filed against the individuals who assaulted our players. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our primary concern. We will be monitoring the situation until resolution.”

Multiple videos obtained by 8News appear to show fans who attended the game engaging in altercations with ECSU players. It is unclear if any VSU players or staff members were involved, though the school said VSU athletes were already in their locker room on the other side of the arena.

VSU released a statement Thursday that reads, in part:

“We are deeply distraught, appalled and disturbed that a great game of basketball and sportsmanship ended with such absurdity. In moving forward, the Athletics Department and the VSU Multipurpose Center will work even more closely with the Virginia State University Police Department to increase the security at every athletic game. We are and will always be deeply committed to the safety of our students, employees and visitors. To the Elizabeth City State University family, we sincerely want to apologize for our display of unsportsmanlike conduct.”

8News spoke with students who attended the game and are outraged that a fight broke out on their home court, but said they’re pleased with the way they say members of the home team handled themselves.

“I’m proud of the Trojans,” freshman Trevon Edwards said. “Obviously we’re not going to go into a brawl for no reason. We took the W(in), we walked away and I’m proud, you know, this is what we do at VSU.”

