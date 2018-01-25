Virginia House offers new parental leave to staff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has implemented a new parental leave policy for its employees.

Republican Speaker Kirk Cox announced Wednesday that full-time House employees can receive 12 weeks of paid parental leave for the new birth or adoption of a child.

Cox directed the House clerk to formulate the new policy, which is significantly more generous to new parents than what was previously offered, in December.

