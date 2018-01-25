Richmond’s top cop urges residents to ‘speak up’ after increase in homicides in 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Durham delivered a breakdown of overall crime trends in the city in 2017 during a press conference Thursday morning.

Durham reported that while the city overall saw a 2 percent decrease in violent crime, the number of homicides rose 8 percent. Durham said the number one cause of homicides was arguments, specifically on social media, followed by drug-related homicides.

“It’s the police department’s hope, and I’m certain many of our citizens will agree with this, that there will have to come a time where a murder in the city of Richmond will not be the norm, but an anomaly,” Durham said.

He also urged the community impacted by these crimes to use their voices and find the courage to “speak up.”

“We as a community need to have a renewing of the mind that the level of violence that’s occurring has to stop, and we all know that the police can’t do it alone,” Durham said.

Richmond Police cleared 58 percent of homicides in 2017, which is just under the national average. The city exceeded national averages in every other area except larcenies.

Police also seized 865 firearms in the city during the year. Durham said he keeps fighting for stricter firearms laws, but said the GA won’t make it happen.

In an effort to be more transparent, starting in February, crime statistics will be posted online and updated every Monday, Durham said. The reports will be available to everyone and be broken down by precinct.

Kirk Nawrotzky will have a full report on Chief Durham’s 2017 crime trends, tonight on 8News.

