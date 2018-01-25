Richmond Fire, Chippenham Hospital team up for lifesaving training

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department and Chippenham hospital teamed up Thursday for some lifesaving exercises. Next month some medical buildings at the hospital will be demolished, but before that happens, HCA Virginia Healthcare has been letting the city’s emergency responders use the buildings for invaluable training.

“This is as good as it gets for us,” said Captain Robert Maass with the Richmond Fire Department.

Maass took us through Thursday as firefighters practiced maneuvering through a building with different hoses. After spotting the fire, they started firing the hose. Maass says they couldn’t have gotten a better place to train.

“Every building is different and the great thing about this building is it’s got multiple doors, multiple rooms, multiple hallways,” said Maass.

Before the hoses can go through a building, firefighters have to breach doors and windows.

HCA’s marketing director Malorie Burkett decides to help out by suiting up and learning about the many different tools firefighters use to try and break open doors.

“It was difficult, I can tell you that. Tells me I probably need to work on my strength training,” said Burkett.

Each door can be a puzzle, and getting through them is not always easy.

“I think that’s something that people might never really think about but it definitely opened my eyes,” said Burkett.

In the end, the hospital and firefighters say today’s training will help save lives.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide that opportunity and that we’re able to work with them,” said Burkett.

“Even though we’re practicing the same thing over and over again, we get our mistakes out here so when we get to the actual building that’s on fire we can hit a home run every time,” said Maass.

Firefighters say if you do experience a fire, close the door behind you before escaping as it prevents smoke from spreading and helps them see when they get to the scene.

