Proposed legislation would help level playing field for Va. alcohol sales

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — David Cuttino opened Reservoir Distillery in Scott’s Addition in 2008.

Since then, the Richmond neighborhood has become a hot spot for the growing booze business.

Virginia has seen a boom in wineries, breweries and distilleries like his.

“These products all make you feel the same way ultimately, but the way they operate is very different,” said Cuttino.

He said there are fewer restrictions on the “other guys.” It’s something he’d like to see changed and a bill is trying to address.

“The reason we haven’t kept up with the beer and wine guys is because they really do have a different level playing field than we have,” said Cuttino. “All we’re asking for is to say, ‘Hey. We’re all manufacturing something here. We’re all Virginians. Let’s just make the playing field level.”

There are currently 38 distillery stores across the commonwealth.

Cuttino said the retail space at his facility is crucial to his business.

“A tasting room is extraordinarily important for us because it gives us an opportunity to get in front of our retail clients. How best to get with consumers than to actually pour the whiskey for them and get instant feedback?”

But it comes with a cost.

Right now, distillery owners have to fork over about half of their profits from tasting room bottle sales to Virginia ABC.

“We have to go and buy all of our product at full retail value from Virginia ABC before we can serve it to you,” he said. “Breweries [and] wineries are allowed to keep all that profit.”

HB536 would allow the distilleries to keep the profit from their own sales, too.

Cuttino said consumers would also benefit.

“There’s going to be more choice, more competition, you’re going to see better products out there and more fun things to enjoy and more things to be proud of that are Virginia made,” he said.

But under the proposed legislation, there would be a shift in money. Currently, some of those profits retained by Virginia ABC get dumped into the state’s general fund.

The agency estimates there would be a $3 million decrease in ABC profit contributions to the state general fund over the next two fiscal years if the proposal succeeds.

The bill was introduced by Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper).

This week, it passed its first hurdle at the Capitol.

The proposed legislation now moves on to the House Appropriations Committee.

