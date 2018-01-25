Powhatan man arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle traveling on Route 60

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan man was arrested after police say he shot at a vehicle that was traveling on Route 60 Wednesday afternoon.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. reporting that at least one shot had been fired into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies identified the alleged shooter as 50-year-old Tennis Hicks of the 6000 block of Cartersville Road in Powhatan.

Hicks was arrested without incident and charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding.

Police did not specify if this was a random act.

Hicks is currently being held without bond and will be arraigned in the Powhatan General District Court on Friday.

