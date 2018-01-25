Police: Missing pregnant Alabama woman found safe in Boston

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say the missing Alabama woman who was last seen in Richmond two week ago was located in Boston on Wednesday.

Sharmika L. Doyle, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 10 and was last seen at the Greyhound Bus Station on N. Boulevard, waiting to board a bus to New York.

According to Greyhound, she did not arrive in New York.

Police said Doyle is eight months pregnant and suffers from several medical conditions.

On Wednesday, Doyle was safely located by Boston transit police, and will soon be reunited with her family, police said.

Anyone who has additional information related to Doyle is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.