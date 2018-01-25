Police: Man arrested for faking homelessness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in custody in Ohio after police say he misled others into giving him money by saying he was homeless when he is not.

Police went to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton Wednesday morning when they saw a man holding a sign that said “homeless” and saw video footage of the man walking to a car to accept money. Police say the man jaywalked to accept the money.

According to the police report, the officer came back to the same corner a couple minutes later and pulled his window down to try and talk with the man away from the traffic but the man started running toward Good Samaritan Hospital as the officer drove forward.

The police officer told dispatch to advise the hospital police about the man running toward the building.

Officers later identified the man as Scott Weaver and he gave them an address where he lives in Dayton.

Police issued Weaver a minor misdemeanor citation for jaywalking from the initial encounter, and he is in custody and could be facing charges for false or misleading representation.

