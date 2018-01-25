Midlothian Turnpike reopens after crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC ) — Midlothian Turnpike was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to a crash that brought down power lines.
The single-car wreck occurred at Midlothian Turnpike and Arch Road, near Arboretum Place and Pinetta Drive, at around 1 p.m. The incident was cleared and all lanes reopened at roughly 2 p.m.
PHOTOS: Midlothian Turnpike accident
PHOTOS: Midlothian Turnpike accident x
Latest Galleries
-
RPD officers find permanent home for homeless amputee
-
I-64 west crash
-
MORE PHOTOS: Rally on Capitol Square
-
MORE PHOTOS: Rally on Capitol Square
-
Tuesday Rain
-
Rutland Larceny Suspects
-
Rutland Larceny Suspects
-
Petersburg fire
-
“Vigil held on Amelia HS softball field for Hannah Green” is locked Vigil held on Amelia HS softball field for Hannah Green
-
“Volunteers clean up Evergreen Cemetery for Day of Service” is locked Volunteers clean up Evergreen Cemetery for Day of Service
Police have not yet released any information regarding what caused the accident.
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.