Midlothian Turnpike reopens after crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC ) — Midlothian Turnpike was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to a crash that brought down power lines.

The single-car wreck occurred at Midlothian Turnpike and Arch Road, near Arboretum Place and Pinetta Drive, at around 1 p.m. The incident was cleared and all lanes reopened at roughly 2 p.m.

Police have not yet released any information regarding what caused the accident.

