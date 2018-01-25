Mechanicsville man sentenced to life in prison for wife’s murder

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man who was found guilty of murdering his wife has been sentenced to life in prison.

Harshadkumar Jadav was found guilty of murdering his wife, 30-year-old Reena Jadav, last June. He showed no emotion in court when the guilty verdict was handed down and jurors recommended a life sentence.

R. Jadav’s body was found In the early-morning hours September 5, 2016, in a yard near her home off of Colony Bee Place in Mechanicsville. Authorities later determined that she had been bludgeoned to death.

Her husband, Harshadkumar, was arrested after investigators found a hammer wrapped in bloody clothing that had DNA belonging to both the suspect and his wife. The suspect’s cell phone also pinged in that area the night of his wife’s death.

Authorities say Harshadkumar had $10,000 in cash, his passport, documents about his wife’s $1 million life insurance policy and a pair of underwear — the same brand and same style as underwear recovered with the suspected murder weapon — when deputies arrested him a week after the crime occurred.

Before handing down a guilty verdict, jurors heard testimony from the victim’s family that her husband became detached after her death and donated her belongings to Goodwill one day after her funeral.

“Reena can now look down from heaven and see that justice has been served,” her father said outside of the courtroom last June.

