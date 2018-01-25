Meatballs sold in Virginia recalled due to listeria concerns

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — More than 3,400 pounds of meatballs sold in nine states, including Virginia, are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall is for Rich Products Corporation, a Vineland, N.J. establishment and includes the ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items produced on Dec. 17, 2017.

It includes the following:

• 36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The products involved in the recall have the establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were also shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee,and Texas.

If you have this product, you should throw it away or return it to the store.

