Man fighting for life after South Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot early in the morning on Richmond’s Southside.

The call came in at around 2:45 a.m. It happened on Westover Hills Boulevard near Midlothian Turnpike

When police arrive they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police don’t have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

